Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

ENGI stock opened at €13.15 ($15.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.02. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

