Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 1,575,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,007. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.11.

ENJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

