Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $35,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

