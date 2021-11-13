Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Envestnet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

