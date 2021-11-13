Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

