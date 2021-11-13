Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Reduced by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Envista by 664.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

