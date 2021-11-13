EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 1,470 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EOG opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

