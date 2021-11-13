EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,807.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,841.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,866.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,272 shares of company stock worth $10,677,770. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

