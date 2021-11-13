EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $98.50 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.