EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. The stock had a trading volume of 492,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,930. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.54. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,467,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 168.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

