EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 83.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $671.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.54.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

