Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of Epizyme worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.