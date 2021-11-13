Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.62%.

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.57. 7,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

