Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of Equifax worth $148,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

EFX stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.77 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

