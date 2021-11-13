Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GO. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.76 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

