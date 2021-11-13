Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.