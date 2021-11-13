Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

