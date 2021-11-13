Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,774. Erasca has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

