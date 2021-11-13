Ergo Achieves Market Cap of $302.78 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $9.46 or 0.00014736 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $302.78 million and $2.17 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.51 or 0.07232880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00400068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.84 or 0.01035794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00087127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.00422421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00270946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00241225 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

