Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,575.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and last traded at GBX 1,566.64 ($20.47), with a volume of 45121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.27. The company has a market cap of £756.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97.

In other Ergomed news, insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

