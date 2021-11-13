Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 35,900 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

