Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

