Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.