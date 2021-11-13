Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Essex Property Trust worth $109,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $346.43 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

