Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells $1,741,034.82 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84.

Everbridge stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

