Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. 749,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,094 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

