EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of EVERTEC worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.77 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $48.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.