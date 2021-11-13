Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

EVFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

