Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) & Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evogene and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evogene presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.74%. Given Evogene’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evogene is more favorable than Save Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evogene and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $1.04 million 63.63 -$23.37 million ($0.74) -3.47 Save Foods $230,000.00 90.04 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evogene.

Profitability

This table compares Evogene and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -2,326.70% -38.88% -33.19% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Save Foods beats Evogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance. The Industrial Applications focuses on the development and commercialization of improved castor bean seeds for industrial uses. The Human Health segment involves discovery and development of human microbiome-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Amir Barzilay and Hagai Karchi on October 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

