Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

