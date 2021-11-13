Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

