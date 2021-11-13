Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.57

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.57 and traded as high as C$44.77. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.59, with a volume of 76,621 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

