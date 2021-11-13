Extendicare’s (EXE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$654.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

