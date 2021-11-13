Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 595,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,614,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 74,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

