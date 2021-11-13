F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 236,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
About F-star Therapeutics
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
