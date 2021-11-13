Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.