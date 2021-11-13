FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve Sells 735 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $456.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $459.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

