Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $983.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.