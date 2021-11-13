Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Farfetch worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farfetch by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,801 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

FTCH stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

