Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading Up 87.5%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) shares were up 87.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.