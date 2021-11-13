Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FENC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,665. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
