Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

