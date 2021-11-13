Field Trip Health (FTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.