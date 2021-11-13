Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

