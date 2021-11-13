Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Issues Earnings Results

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 106,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

