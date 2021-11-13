Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $892.26

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 892.26 ($11.66) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 416,555 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 901.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Sandra Kelly bought 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £177,200 ($231,512.93).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

