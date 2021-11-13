First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.48

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 3815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

