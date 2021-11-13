First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$13.39 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

