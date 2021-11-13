First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.91 million. First Community reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.