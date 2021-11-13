First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.91 million. First Community reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

