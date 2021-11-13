First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $213.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.